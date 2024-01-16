News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Luton midfielder moves to National League side Woking in loan deal

Teenager heads to Cards for the rest of the season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton have allowed promising midfielder Jayden Luker to join National League side Woking on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old, who penned a contract extension in November, has been on the bench four times in the Premier League this term after some impressive displays for the Development squad. The Peckham-born youngster has caught the eve even before Tmoving to own the summer of 2022, handed a trial after scoring against the Hatters for ProDirect’s East London academy, agreeing a development contract at Kenilworth Road in March of last year.

Luker had gone straight into the Woking squad for their home game against Gateshead this evening, although that has now been postponed due to a frozen pitch meaning his debut could come in the clash with Oxford City at the weekend.

Related topics:LutonNational LeagueWokingPremier LeagueGateshead