Luton midfielder Mpanzu an unused substitute as DR Congo are held by Morocco in World Cup play-off

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was an unused substitute as DR Congo were held 1-1 draw by Morocco in their 2022 World Cup play-off tie in Kinshasa this afternoon.

The Leopards had taken the lead through Brentford's Yoane Wissa on 11 minutes, his effort taking a slight deflection on its way past keeper Yassine Bounou.

After the break, Wissa went close to a second, but Morocco had a glorious chance to level when Cedric Bakumbu handled inside the area, only for Ryan Mmaee to put his penalty over the bar.

Dieumerci Mbokani and Achraf Hakimi exchanged chances, before Morocco levelled with 15 minutes to go, Tarik Tissoudali on target.

DR Congo went close to a late winner, Bakambu's header well saved by Bounou, before the hosts finished with 10 men when Glody Ngonda was dismissed.