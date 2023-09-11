Luton midfielder Mpanzu could feature at Africa Cup of Nations after DR Congo beat Sudan to qualify

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations next year after DR Congo qualified by beating Sudan 2-0 in their final group stage qualifier last week.

The 29-year-old had been called up to Sébastien Desabre's squad for the fixture, but didn't feature in the game held at the Stade des Martyrs, as Spartak Moscow winger Theo Bongonda put the Leopards in front after just eight minutes.

Fiston Mayele sealed the victory late on, as DR Congo ended their 56-year winless streak against Sudan in the tournament.

It means that DR Congo will now be at the finals held in the Ivory Coast held between January 13 and February 11 after finishing top of their group, two points clear of Mauritania in second.

The Leopards have made 19 previous appearances at the tournament, winning it twice in 1968 and 1974, but didn’t qualify for the 2021 event held in Cameroon.