Long-serving Hatter bags his maiden strike for Rotherham

Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu scored his first goal in almost two years when finding the net for Rotherham United during their 2-0 victory at Northampton Town in League One on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old had moved to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on loan back in January after season where he struggled for game time at Kenilworth Road, the Millers only winning twice in his opening 10 matches, which cost manager Steve Evans his job at the weekend, sacked following an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Crawley Town.

Mpanzu, who has been a first team regular for United during Evans’ reign, kept his place for interim boss Matt Hamshaw’s first XI at Sixfields last night, as he saw his side miss two glorious chances early on, Hakeem Odoffin firing straight at home keeper Lee Burge from close range, ex-Hatter Sam Nombe also denied.

However, the former West Ham youngster was responsible for the visitors opening the scoring on 22 minutes, when a corner was cleared out to Louie Sibley, his shot deflecting off Mpanzu and wrong-footing Burge, much in the same manner is volley for Luton against Derby County hit team-mate Tom Holmes and found the net back in December, for the midfielder’s first goal since scoring twice during the 3-1 win over Blackpool on April 10, 2023.

The Cobblers then improved after the break, but Rotherham hit their hosts with a sucker-punch in the 65th minute, when Nombe, who featured 12 times for the Hatters back in the 2020-21 campaign, stabbed home from close range. Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, new boss Hamshaw said: “We rode a storm a little bit at the start of the second half, but we could have been 3-0 up front at half-time.

"We frustrated Northampton and had plenty of opportunities. I don't think they had a shot on our goal in the first half. There was always going to be a reaction. To be fair, they came out and were the better team for the next 15 or 20 minutes. Then we scored from a set-piece. That gave us more confidence and the shackles came off a little bit. That's what I've been banging on about in the short time I've been here. There are a few players blowing in there and I've said to them that's what it takes. It takes hard work, desire and determination, we can't guarantee results but we can guarantee hard work."