Luton midfielder Nakamba captains Zimbabwe to World Cup qualifying stalemate against Rwanda

Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba captained Zimbabwe on their return to international football with a World Cup qualifying goalless draw against Rwanda yesterday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was winning a 23rd cap for his country and his first since November 2021, as he was handed the armband for the match that took place at the Venue Stade Huye in Butare, Rwanda.

Town striker Admiral Muskwe, currently on loan at League One Exeter City, was also in the starting line-up, but the forward was replaced on 24 minutes, Terrence Dzvukamanja on in his place.

Dzvukamanja had two chances deflected, as the Warriors came under pressure, Teenage Hadebe making a crucial block.

After the break, Bernard Donovan did well to parry an effort from the home side, before Prince Dube's header from a corner was saved by Rwanda keeper Fiacre Ntwari.

Zimbabwe came close as the game wore on, Gerald Takwara not too far away with a header from a corner, Dzvukamanja’s shot charged away and Prince heading off target.

The Warriors thought they had taken the lead on 70 minutes, Marshall Munetsi finding the net, but the flag was raised for offside.

Donovan made a terrific save at his near post to keep the scores goalless, as Zimbabwe escaped with a point when Rwanda couldn’t make the most of a promising counter-attack.

Zimbabwe now face Nigeria at the same stadium on Sunday.

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute as Belgium beat Serbia 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday evening.

Al-Shabab midfielder Yannick Carrasco scored after just 62 seconds as the match was switched to Leuven, with no supporters allowed, after heavy rain made the Brussels’ King Baudouin stadium unplayable.