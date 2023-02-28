Luton midfielder named in DR Congo pre-selection squad for African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has been named in as part of the 42-man pre squad for DR Congo’s upcoming double header against Mauritania.

The 28-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Hatters lately, called up by manager Sébastien Desabre for the matches that take place next month.

Mpanzu has been capped once by the Leopards in his career, that during a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in June 2021, while he was also on the bench for the 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Morocco just under 12 months later.

DR Congo will entertain Mauritania on Friday, March 24, with a quick turnaround for the away game just four days later on Tuesday, March 28.