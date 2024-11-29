Luton midfielder out of Carrow Road clash as Edwards also faces a late call over on-loan Krauß

Hamstring injury sees Walsh sidelined

Luton boss Rob Edwards has announced midfielder Liam Walsh will be missing from Town’s squad that heads to Norwich City tomorrow with a hamstring injury, while he will also make a late call on whether to start former German U21 international Tom Krauß.

Ex-Everton youngster Walsh had impressed during his cameo when coming off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hull City and many had thought he would go on to feature heavily when Town went to Leeds United on Wednesday evening. However, he wasn’t in the squad for the comprehensive 3-0 reverse at Elland Road, as discussing why that was, Edwards said: “Walshy wasn’t involved in the game the other night because he felt his hamstring unfortunately after the Hull game, so that was the reason. Hopefully we can get him back soon but he’s a no for tomorrow”

Krauß meanwhile has started both games against this week, as he threw himself around the pitch once more in Yorkshire, making seven tackles in total, adding to the three he made when Town edged past the Tigers at the weekend. However, both times, he has had to come off in the final stages when suffering with cramp, as asked just how he was recovering ahead of Luton’s match at Carrow Road, Edwards continued: “He was starting to feel one or two bits and he works so hard Tom, as we all know.

Liam Walsh will miss tomorrow's trip to Norwich City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He does a lot of running and he was just becoming aware of his body and quite concerned he was going to pick up an injury, but he’s okay. He was starting to cramp up and we always see that in the last five or 10 minutes with him as he puts so much in. He’s just one we’ll have to look at for tomorrow as well. He ran his socks off, his numbers were very, very high, he had a decent amount of regains and did well in terms of some of the out of possession stuff. So we’ll have to see how he is and as he runs and runs and runs. That third one in quick succession, we’ve got to be careful with one or two.”

With Krauß experiencing English football for the first time this term, he has only completed two lots of 90 minutes for the Hatters so far, taken off in all 10 of his other appearances. Asked whether that was because he is still getting used to the physical demands of the Championship, having played in the Bundesliga for Mainz last term, Edwards added: “I don’t know, he’s used to running, he works extremely hard, that’s why we brought him as we know he’ll do all that.

"I think it’s only natural when you go three games in quick succession and you work to the level he is and how hard he runs. There’s a slight risk, only a slight risk. We’ll pick the ones we feel are able to go and do the work and the ones that can help us. When he’s fit and right at it, there’s no doubt that he helps the team, so we’ll try and make the right calls on that one.”