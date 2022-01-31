Luton midfielder Rea joins Wigan on loan for the rest of the season

Luton midfielder Glen Rea has joined Wigan Athletic on loan

Luton have confirmed a second departure on transfer deadline day with long-serving midfielder Glen Rea heading to League One Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old had been signed by current boss Nathan Jones in March 2016, joining on a temporary basis from Brighton & Hove Albion, before making his move permanent a few months later.

Rea went on to play a big part in the Hatters winning successive promotions from League Two to the Championship, before getting injured midway through the League One title-winning campaign.

After missing for 12 months, the tough-tackling former Irish U21 international came back to help Town stay in the second tier and went on to make 40 appearances last season as Luton finished 12th, scoring three goals,

This term, he has struggled for minutes though, playing just 13 times, including a rare start in the 2-1 victory over Bristol City last Tuesday night.