Luton midfielder relieved to be over his 'challenging' time out injured with Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe is relieved to be back playing again after an extremely difficult spell out of with injury that has hindered his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town so far this season.

The 23-year-old, who has played six times after moving to Kenilworth Road following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021, headed to the League One side in August after Town’s promotion to the Premier League meant his first team opportunities with the Hatters would be limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a back injury suffered in August ruled him out for over two months, as he was finally fit enough to return for the final stages of the 3-2 FA Cup win over Colchester United earlier this month, and then played only his second ever full competitive 90 minutes as the Shrews beat Walsall 3-2 in the EFL Trophy.

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe is back in action for Shrewsbury - pic: Liam Smith

On his time out and now being available for selection once more, Thorpe told the club's official website: “It was good, it’s always good to be back playing football, it’s been a long long time.

“It’s been very hard, both mentally and physically, but I’ve got to give a lot of thanks to the physios, and all the people around the club - they’ve helped me massively.

“I’ve never been out longer than three weeks in my career, so to be out for three months was tough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I know it’s not the longest, but for me it was very challenging because all I really like to do is play football.

“It’s just good to be back and around the boys playing football.

“It’s tough, it’s a lot different playing 90 minutes but I felt good the other day, I’m ready to go when I’m called upon."

Despite not featuring during his time at the Croud Meadow so far this term, it has still been a good learning process under manager Matt Taylor for the former Wales U21 international, who worked with the ex-Hatter during their time at Spurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “A lot really, a lot obviously has been off the pitch so far, but there’s a long way to go in the season.

“The manager has been really good with me, all the staff have been really good with me so I’ve been picking up bits here and there, but I’m hoping to pick up lots more now I’m back in the frame."

Thorpe was also back in the squad for the 4-0 third tier defeat at Blackpool last weekend, although he didn’t get on to the field at Bloomfield Road.

With over half of the campaign still to go, on what he wants to achieve, the midfielder added: “Normally you would, you’d say 'I want to play this many games' but when you get hit with what I got hit with, maybe it’s not as realistic at the minute.

“I’m just taking it day by day, completing training sessions, getting my first 90 minutes.