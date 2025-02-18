Luton midfielder ruled out of Plymouth clash as Bloomfield is tempted to stick with the same XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters have a virtually fully fit squad to face Pilgrims

​Luton will be without midfielder Jordan Clark for tomorrow night’s huge Championship clash against Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road.

The 31-year-old had been named on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, but then had to withdraw from the match-day squad and was replaced by new signing Millenic Alli just before kick-off. He won’t recover in time to make the crunch fixture against one of the Hatters’ relegation rivals either, as speaking this afternoon, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Clicker had a bit of a sore ankle in the warm-up so he had to come off the bench.

"He'll be missing again tomorrow evening, but apart from that I think we're as we were. It’s just a bit of inflammation on the inside of his ankle, he's not too bad but he's not ready and won't be involved. It's a disappointment for Clicker as he's been great since we've been here and a senior member of the squad, but we've got a fully fit squad of the ones we have available apart from that.”

Jordan Clark has been ruled out of tomorrow's clash against Plymouth - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Defender Reece Burke will be absent once more though, as Bloomfield continued: “He's not quite there Burkey, but he's not far away. He's getting really, really close. He’s another big character that's missed too much football for our liking this season and for the football club. He’s a big player and we’re looking forward to having him back as soon as possible. it’s not quite yet but he's not far away.”

After Bloomfield made seven changes to his side on Saturday, it saw both Zack Nelson and Lamine Fanne left out completely, the manager confirming neither had suffered with an injury issue. He stated: “They're both fine. In particular Zack I think was really hard done by to miss out. I thought he did really well at Sunderland, but we were back at home against a very good team and it felt like using experienced players at that point.

"We had several returning who weren’t available for the Sunderland game, so unfortunately for Zack he missed out, but nothing to do with his own performances, as I think he’s been absolutely great. Lamine is still new in his time in England and learning the game. This particular time it feels right to use the boys who have been there and done it as much as we possibly can.”

With only Burke, Clark and centre half Teden Mengi absent, it means that for one of the first times since taking over, Bloomfield has a virtually fully fit squad available to choose from. Boosted by that fact, he said: “It’s good and hopefully that should reflect in the performances because of competition for places. Again seniors, people who have been there and done it a lot, it’s really important to get that balance between the senior and the younger players.

"Young players will always have an opportunity with me as I believe in youth and promoting from within and that’s proven in my managerial career so far and that won’t change. But on certain occasions you need to have boys that know it and have felt it before and I think we’re probably in one of those times.”

With Town playing so well at the weekend, then the temptation for Bloomfield is to just roll out the same XI against the Pilgrims and then at Watford on Sunday afternoon. However, he might have to factor in not over-playing the likes of Kal Naismith, who has had such a limited amount of first team action this term due to injuries, plus experienced midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who has been in and out of the side as well.

The manager added: “There’s definitely some thoughts around that. Kal has missed a lot of football this season, Marv hasn't done loads and loads of games back to back, but we’ve had an extra day recovery and the boys are training well. I thought Saturday was a very good performance and we’re looking to try and replicate that as close as we can. We know what we need to do for the rest of the season, we know the levels that this group are capable of.

"Saturday showed us and that’s got to be the minimum between now and the end of the season. That's got to be our mindset and our determination to go and reproduce that as often as we possibly can, in every game if we can. That’s the level that boys have set themselves, that’s the level the boys are capable of and it was never a doubt in my mind that they weren’t capable of that. I knew that the potential we have within the squad as we’ve spoken before about confidence and belief and momentum, all those kinds of bits.”