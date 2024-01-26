Luton midfielder suspended for FA Cup trip to Everton as Edwards want to maintain 'feel-good factor'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark is out of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round trip to Everton due to suspension.

The 30-year-old had only recently broken into the Hatters’ starting XI having missed the opening few months of the season with ankle ligament damage picked up during the friendly clash with Vfl Bochum in Germany, beginning the 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League and 2-1 third round replay victory over Bolton Wanderers. However, having been booked when coming off the bench in the stalemate at Kenilworth Road, Clark picked up another yellow during the latter stages at the Toughsheet Stadium, which will see him absent at Goodison Park tomorrow.

With a top flight fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion just three days later, boss Rob Edwards said: “He got a yellow in both the Bolton games so he’s suspended now for this one, which is a blow, just as we’re getting him back and fit and firing, but it gives other people opportunities. We’re still missing Mads (Andersen), he’s going to be a few weeks, but other than that we’re there or thereabouts. There’s one or two we’re going to have to manage as we've got a huge game a couple of days later obviously, so we’ll be looking at that, but we’ll be going into this picking a team that’s as strong as possible to try and win the game.”

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark is out of Saturday's trip to Everton - pic: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Edwards named strong sides for both matches against the League One Trotters recently, but with a crucial Premier League encounter with the Seagulls on the horizon, asked if that will affect his strategy this time, he continued: “No, I know there’s a game in a few days time, but we’ll deal with that. I’m aware of it, there are contingencies in place and we’ll always talk about scenarios and what we may need to do during the game, but honestly our focus is about trying to win this game and that is it. I’m well aware of what is coming next week, with Brighton and Newcastle, two extremely difficult games in the Premier League, but all our focus is on Everton right now. Our intentions are to keep our performance levels high, our form high and we want to try and win the game.”

With Luton in a decent run of form ahead of the international break, with one defeat in six from all competitions, taking seven points from a possible 12 in the league, then Edwards wants that to continue on Merseyside, adding: “The league is the most important thing, I’m not going to shy away from that, but as this is the next game, this is the game that we’re preparing for now.