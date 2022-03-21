Luton midfielder Thorpe called into Wales U21 squad for Euro qualifiers

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been called into the Wales U21 squad for their UEFA U21 Euro 2023 qualifying round matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria this week.

The 21-year-old had initially missed out on selection, but has been drafted in along with Oli Hammond and Zac Ashworth, following withdrawals by Sam Bowen and Owen Beck.

Wales will travel to Lausanne to face the Swiss on Friday and then return home to take on Bulgaria at Rodney Parade, Newport on Tuesday, March 29.

The U21s, managed by Paul Bodin, had a 1-0 loss at home to Switzerland in their last match of the campaign in November, but beat Bulgaria in Sofia 4-0 thanks to a Jack Vale hat-trick.

Thorpe has made one appearance for the Hatters since signing following his release by Spurs in September, the 3-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge United, while he was also on the bench for the 4-0 victory over Preston North End in the Championship last week.