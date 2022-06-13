Luton midfielder Thorpe starts as Wales U21s suffer late defeat to Netherlands U21s

Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe started as Wales U21s were beaten late on by table-topping Netherlands in their penultimate UEFA U21 Euro qualifying round fixture on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who was winning his second cap, began the clash staged at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli against a side who had won 5-0 in the reverse match.

Paul Bodin’s side went close when Rhys Hughes’ corner needed to be cleared away, before Jurgen Ekkelenkamp fired narrowly wide for the visitors.

Kenneth Taylor and Brian Brobbey’s had efforts for the Dutch, with Quinten Timber off target, as Wales did grow into the game themselves, Eli King and Luke Jephcott linking up well, the latter’s cross well defended.

Brobbey then thought he had put Holland in front just before the break, only to see his goal ruled out for offside

After the interval, Monaco attacker Myron Boadu was superbly denied by Welsh keeper Nathan Shepperd, as Ryan Astley almost put through his own net.

Quinten Timber forced Shepperd into another save, before Thorpe was replaced on 65 minutes by Patrick Jones.

Wale went close to taking the lead themselves, Jephcott having two attempts saved by Jay Gorter.

However, in the closing stages, the visitors came on strong, Brobbey slicing wide and heading straight at Shepperd, but they weren’t to be denied, as with four minutes remaining, Lutsharel Geertruida’s powerful header was too good for Sheppherd.

Tweeting afterwards, Thorpe wrote: “So unlucky to concede late on after such a good performance!

"Dust ourselves down and go again on tuesday night!”