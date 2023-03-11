Luton midfielder wants promotion-chasing Town to be 'laughing instead of crying' in May

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Town midfielder Allan Campbell wants Luton to be ‘laughing instead of crying’ come the end of the Championship campaign this time.

The 24-year-old was part of a Hatters side who were left gutted last term when their hopes of reaching the Premier League were cruelly ended by an unjust 2-1 aggregate defeat to Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are back in the hunt for a top six berth once more this season, sitting fifth with 11 games to go, ahead of a trip to Sheffield United this afternoon.

With a place in the top flight up for grabs once more, when asked what the feeling was amongst the squad ahead of the run-in, Campbell said: “Excitement.

"We’ve built well from last year, there’s a lot of players there disappointed the way it ended last year, so we’re just using that to go again this year and hopefully by the end of the season we’re laughing instead of crying.

"We just need to keep taking each game as it comes and we’re striving to get to that next level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s exciting though, we’d rather be fighting at this end of the table than at the bottom end.

"So we’ll recover and be ready to go and relish the challenge.”

In order to maintain their promotion push then Luton face a tough week ahead of them with three games in seven days including lengthy trips to Bramall Lane and Sunderland, sandwiching a home clash with Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

On going up against the Blades this afternoon, who are second in the table and clear favourites to join Burnley in the top flight automatically, Campbell continued: “They’re a quality team and they’re up there for a reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They’ve been doing well this year, but after the way we’ve been playing, the spirit about the place, there’s no fear there.

"We’re going to go into the game excited, ready to perform and try to get a result.”

Although the hosts will be roared on by nearly 30,000 home supporters, the Scottish international was confident in his side’s chances, adding: “We fancy ourselves anywhere.

"Just being together, we’ve got a good tight knit squad and when we go away we just want to fight for each other, fight for the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement