Luton midfielder watches on as Wales U21s suffer hefty defeat to Switzerland U21s
Hatters youngster an unused sub out in Lausanne
By Mike Simmonds
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 11:34 am
Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe was on the bench as Wales U21s suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Switzerland U21s in their Euro U21 qualifying campaign in Lausanne on Friday night.
The hosts were 3-0 up inside 20 minutes, Felix Mambimbi, Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni all netting.
After the break, a goal-laden five minutes saw Joe Adams pull one back for Wales, but Ndoye and Amdouni scored again to make it 5-1 as the visitors were well beaten.
They are next in action against Bulgaria at Rodney Parade, Newport on Tuesday.