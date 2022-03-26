Luton midfielder watches on as Wales U21s suffer hefty defeat to Switzerland U21s

Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe

Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe was on the bench as Wales U21s suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Switzerland U21s in their Euro U21 qualifying campaign in Lausanne on Friday night.

The hosts were 3-0 up inside 20 minutes, Felix Mambimbi, Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni all netting.

After the break, a goal-laden five minutes saw Joe Adams pull one back for Wales, but Ndoye and Amdouni scored again to make it 5-1 as the visitors were well beaten.