Luton midfielder's season expected to be over after suffering ACL injury

Three changes made by Bloomfield at Burton

Luton midfielder Shandon Baptiste’s season could well be over after it was announced that he suffered an ACL injury in training this week.

The 27-year-old had struggled for game time throughout his career due to a succession of injuries with Oxford United, Brentford and then the Hatters, making just 43 league starts in total, but appeared to finally be over them, having featured four times for the Hatters this term. However, the club announced this afternoon that Bapstite will now face a prolonged period on the sidelines, the second time he has suffered the injury, as it occurred during an FA Cup third round match for Oxford against Brentford in January 2019.

Manager Matt Bloomfield said: “We are all so sorry for Shandon. He worked tirelessly towards the end of last season to get back to fitness, and he has come through pre-season in great condition. We have seen so much of the quality he possesses in some of our early matches, so it is bitterly disappointing first and foremost for him and his family, but also his team-mates, staff and myself, that this has happened during training.

Shandon Baptiste has suffered a serious ACL injury - pic: Liam Smith

“Everyone is devastated for him because we know what a talent he is, and that he has faced this same situation before. The positive from that is that he knows the hard work required to get back, and he will go on that long journey with the full support of myself, the medical team and everyone at the club. We’re all with you Shandon and wish you a safe and successful recovery.”

In Baptiste’s absence, Luton have made three changes for this afternoon’s trip to Burton Albion, as Zack Nelson comes in for his first league start of the campaign, with West Ham loanee Gideon Kodua returning, along with forward Jerry Yates, Kal Naismith dropping to the bench, joining Nahki Wells and Liam Walsh. With no Cauley Woodrow, Lamine Fanne or Thomas Holmes among the substitutes it means academy graduate Christian Chigozie and summer addition Jake Richards are in the matchday 16 too.

Brewers: Jordan Amissah, Udoka Godwin-Malife (C), Jack Armer, Toby Sibbick, JJ McKiernan, Charlie Webster, Jake Beesley, Tyrese Shade, Kyran Lofthouse, Dylan Williams, Sebastian Revan. Subs: Kamil Dudek, Kegs Chauke, Fabio Tavares, Jasper Moon, Jason Sraha, Josh Taroni, Julian Larsson.

Hatters: Jake Keeley, Gideon Kodua, Milli Alli, Mark McGuinness, Christ Makosso, Nigel Lonwijk, George Saville, Jordan Clark, Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordås, Jerry Yates. Subs: James Shea, Kal Naismith, Liam Walsh, Nahki Wells, Jake Richards, Cohen Bramall, Christian Chigozie. Referee: Peter Wright.