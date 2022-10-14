Luton midfielder's stunning Hull strike is nominated for Championship Goal of the Month award

Henri Lansbury celebrates his wonder goal against Hull City recently

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury’s wonder strike against Hull City has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September.

The 32-year-old broke his duck for Luton in some style, firing home a magnificent 35-yard half volley which flew into the bottom corner and doubled Town’s advantage the MKM Stadium, as the former Arsenal, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest player unveiled his now infamous lawnmower celebration.

Lansbury’s nomination read: “There were 81 matches spanning four years, five months between Lansbury’s last goal and this stunning 30-yard half-volley.

"Given the impeccable timing of the connection, you wonder how.”

The Town player is up against Blackburn Rovers’ Dominic Hyam effort against Watford, plus Stoke’s Lewis Baker goal against Hull and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, who scored against Reading, for the honour, which is voted for the by the public here.