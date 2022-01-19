Luton monitoring Burke and Campbell injuries as Cornick continues to make good progress

Luton face an anxious wait to see if either Reece Burke or Allan Campbell will be fit for this evening's trip to Reading.

The pair both went off during Saturday's 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, with Campbell subsequently saying he hoped his hamstring concerns weren't too serious.There was better news about forward Harry Cornick, although he still isn't quite ready to take to the field just yet in Berkshire, as first team coach Paul Hart said yesterday: “We’re just monitoring those injuries (Campbell and Burke) overnight before we make a decision tomorrow.