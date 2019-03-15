Luton move home fixture against Dons

Luton's Sky Bet League One match with AFC Wimbledon has been moved to Tuesday, April 23, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The match against the Dons was due to be played on Monday, April 22, but has been rescheduled as a result of the Hatters' trip to Accrington Stanley being pushed back from Friday, April 19 at 3pm to Saturday, April 20 at 5.30pm to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

A statement on the club website said: "We apologise to any supporters inconvenienced by this change of date and kick-off time, which is beyond the club's control as part of the EFL's broadcast contract with Sky."

Meanwhile, on the changes, Luton boss Mick Harford added: "It's a bit disruptive, it's an awkward time to get up there (for Accrington), spend more time in a hotel, but it's a game on TV, hopefully the boys can showcase their skills and we can get the right result.

"It's a thing that we have to abide by, they are the rules from Sky.

"It's nothing, we know what we'll have to do after the Saturday, so we're quite happy with that."