Luton not fearing anyone according to Shinnie

Town’s superb run of form means they are fearing no-one in League One right now according to midfielder Andrew Shinnie.

The Hatters climbed to second in the table on Saturday by beating Fleetwood Town 2-0, and now head to Coventry City this afternoon, looking to go one better than the 2-2 draw they managed there last season.

Shinnie said: “It was a tough game there last year, Coventry are a decent side, they came up with us, but we’re not fearing anyone right now.

"We’ve been doing a bit better away from home, so we’ll just try to play our football and keep getting wins.

“We’re full of confidence right now, I can’t wait to get out on the park again.”

The Sky Blues have hit an awful run of form of late, and are currently winless in their past seven matches.

With Luton now entering a run of five games in 17 days over the Christmas period, there is every chance of cementing their place in the automatic promotion spots going into the new year.

Goalkeeper James Shea added: “It’s a great place to be right now, here at Luton, we’re on a great run at the minute.

“Coventry is going to be a real tough game, as we’ve got a real tough month and then it’s the Christmas period.

“It’s game after game after game, so everyone’s got to be fresh and everyone’s got to be ready.

“If we keep playing the way we are, hopefully we can get a few more wins.”

Shea was part of the Hatters side who saw off the Cod Army last weekend, with the keeper crediting Harry Cornick's early strike as vital.

He was also pleased to see a late own goal make the final stages that bit more comfortable, continuing: “It was always nice to get the early goal, then they've got to come out a bit more and we can try and open them up.

"Thankfully we got the early goal and then we got the second goal at the right time.

"They had a little bit of possession, didn’t really create anything, so it was a great time to get the second goal, just kill the game, and that’s all that matters.”

Town kept yet another clean sheet on their way to victory though, their third successive shut out and seventh in 10 games.

Shinnie added: "It’s a vital part of the run we’ve been on.

"Everyone will talk about the goals we’re scoring fours and fives against teams, but you’ve got to keep it solid at the back.

"If you keep clean sheets we’ll more than often win games as we scores goals.

"The boys at the back have been solid, they’ve played quite a few games now together.

"JJ (James Justin) playing left back, it’s not really natural for him but he’s been superb there and Matty (Pearson) and Sonny (Bradley) have formed a great partnership.

"Stace (Jack Stacey) is Stace, great athlete, great player, Sheasy's been excellent as well, it’s the whole team really.

"It starts from the front, El (Elliot Lee), Collo (James Collins) and Harry (Cornick) working hard and that’s why the midfield tries to shut down too, it's just a great team effort."