Luton not just looking at out of work managers as Sweet points to 'fantastic opportunity' for new boss

Hatters could go for someone already with another club

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed the Hatters could look to appoint a manager who is currently in work as they look to replace outgoing boss Rob Edwards.

With the popular 42-year-old having left the club by mutual consent on Thursday, it means that after today’s FA Cup third round clash against Nottingham Forest, Town will turn their attention to bringing in a new man ideally ahead of next weekend’s home Championship contest with Preston North End. Not since John Still joined from Dagenham & Redbridge back in February 2013 when Town were in the Conference have they taken a manager from another team, but that could well change this time.

Looking at the current betting odds, Wycombe Wanderers’ chief Matt Bloomfield is the current favourite and although not asked specifically about the Chairboys boss, discussing whether they would stick to an out of work manager due to the speedy nature of their desired appointment, Sweet said: “Not necessarily. We’ve had a manager (Nathan Jones) taken from us during the January transfer window, it’s not very pleasant, but I think it’s how you do it.

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: Liam Smith

"If we were to take a manager from another club and it’s not out of the question, then if we do it in the right way, such is the way for example Southampton took Nathan the last time round. There is an appropriate level of compensation, the process that you go through is respectful and polite, certainly there is no other way of doing it for us, so if there is one that’s in work then as a club we wouldn’t shy away from that. But the other club has to in some way benefit from it, it’s got to be fair. So as long as we’re fair, then we would look at that, we’re not only looking at manager who are out of work”

Although Town’s current predicament isn’t the best, sitting 20th in the table and on a run of four straight defeats, plus 10 successive reverses on the road, Sweet believes that whoever gets the gig is coming into a club that has a terrific future on the horizon, particularly after playing their trade in the Premier League last term.

He added: “There’s a lot to be positive about, there’s not a lot wrong with this team, nothing wrong with this football club. We’re in really good shape in every respect. Stable, the board is financially stable, great future with the infrastructure, not just Power Court and the stadium but with the academy growing and the dome and all of those things that will be elevating our status.

"When you put Luton Town’s CV In front of a potential candidate, it’s exciting. And then when they start to look a little bit deeper and lift the bonnet up and see the engine, they see this is a great place to be. There’s not a lot wrong here, there is a good squad, so actually it’s a fantastic opportunity for someone.”