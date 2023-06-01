News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Luton offer professional contracts to six members of double-winning U18s side

Burger and Matthews-Lewis two of the youngsters Town want to keep hold of
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Jun 2023, 18:17 BST- 1 min read
Jake Burger has been offered a pro deal with LutonJake Burger has been offered a pro deal with Luton
Jake Burger has been offered a pro deal with Luton

Luton Town have offered professional contracts to six members of their hugely successful double-winning U18s team.

The youngsters completed a brilliant season that saw them reach the FA Youth Cup fifth round, also securing the Youth Alliance South East title and Merit League 1 title.

It led to Jayden Luker, Jacob Pinnington, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson and Axel Piesold all penning pro deals recently, with Johnson going on to make two appearances for the first team in the Championship.

A club statement said: Negotiations are ongoing with Jack Bateson, Jake Burger, Archie Heron, Oli Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis and Josh Odell-Bature who have each been offered a professional contract to remain at Kenilworth Road.”

Most Popular

First-year scholars moving into their second year are Tyrell Giwa, William Houghton, Claude Kayibanda, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Max Scott and Marcus Warren.

Leaving the club at the end of their scholarships are Sam Bentley, Oliver Hemlin, Rio Martucci, Darcy Moffat and Josh Swan.

The club statement added: “We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club at all levels, however long or short a time they have been a Hatter.”

Related topics:Luton