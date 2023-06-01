Luton offer professional contracts to six members of double-winning U18s side

Jake Burger has been offered a pro deal with Luton

Luton Town have offered professional contracts to six members of their hugely successful double-winning U18s team.

The youngsters completed a brilliant season that saw them reach the FA Youth Cup fifth round, also securing the Youth Alliance South East title and Merit League 1 title.

It led to Jayden Luker, Jacob Pinnington, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson and Axel Piesold all penning pro deals recently, with Johnson going on to make two appearances for the first team in the Championship.

A club statement said: Negotiations are ongoing with Jack Bateson, Jake Burger, Archie Heron, Oli Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis and Josh Odell-Bature who have each been offered a professional contract to remain at Kenilworth Road.”

First-year scholars moving into their second year are Tyrell Giwa, William Houghton, Claude Kayibanda, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Max Scott and Marcus Warren.

Leaving the club at the end of their scholarships are Sam Bentley, Oliver Hemlin, Rio Martucci, Darcy Moffat and Josh Swan.

