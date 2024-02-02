Luton play-off winner Horvath leaves Nottingham Forest for Cardiff City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton play-off winner Ethan Horvath completed a transfer deadline day move from Nottingham Forest to Cardiff City yesterday.

The 28-year-old played 51 times for the Hatters last season having joined on a season-long loan from the Reds, and was a big part of the Town side that beat Coventry City on penalties in the final at Wembley to reach the Premier League. A £permanent deal for around £1.5m was believed to be on the cards in the summer, but Luton eventually opted against the transfer, as boss Rob Edwards brought in Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul instead, reshaping his goalkeeping department.

With Horvath, who came through at Real Colorado, also playing for Molde and Club Brugge, not earning a place in Forest’s top flight squad either it meant the USA international was left kicking his heels, playing just once for his country in their 4-0 friendly win over Oman back in September. However, he got his much-needed move away from the City Ground in the end, heading to Wales where he was signed a deal until June 2027.

Ethan Horvath watches Fankaty Dabo's penalty fly over the bar at Wembley - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Speaking to the Bluebirds website, Horvath said: “I’m really excited to be here. It’s a massive club here in Wales. I spoke to a lot of people about the club before coming and they had nothing but positive things to speak about. They have history in the Premier League. The manager has ambitions, he has a plan and I’m really looking forward to being part of that. I’m going to do my best to help the club reach their goals and ambitions."