Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh terms on the table for defender

Luton play-off winner Cody Drameh has been offered a new contract by parent club Leeds United.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Kenilworth Road when the Hatters were in the Championship, as signed by boss Rob Edwards, he played 19 times when Town reached the Premier League by beating Coventry City on penalties in the final at Wembley, on the pitch at the home of English football for every single minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drameh then started last season with the Whites, getting a run-out in the last seconds of the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town. He also came on midway through the first half in the Championship trip to Ipswich Town, making a first league appearance for United since September 2022, but was then substituted at half time as the visitors went on to win 4-3.

Cody Drameh delivers a cross at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith