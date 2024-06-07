Luton play-off winner offered a new contract by Leeds United
Luton play-off winner Cody Drameh has been offered a new contract by parent club Leeds United.
The 22-year-old spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Kenilworth Road when the Hatters were in the Championship, as signed by boss Rob Edwards, he played 19 times when Town reached the Premier League by beating Coventry City on penalties in the final at Wembley, on the pitch at the home of English football for every single minute.
Drameh then started last season with the Whites, getting a run-out in the last seconds of the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town. He also came on midway through the first half in the Championship trip to Ipswich Town, making a first league appearance for United since September 2022, but was then substituted at half time as the visitors went on to win 4-3.
Loaned to Birmingham City in September, Drameh featured 30 times in all competitions for the Blues, who were relegated to League One on the final day last month. Despite having just 10 first team outings under his belt since moving to Elland Road from Fulham in August 2020 for a fee believed to be around £350,000, Drameh is one of four players to have been offered a new deal by the Whites, along with Harry Christy, Joseph Snowdon and Luca Thomas.
