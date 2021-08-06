Luton players announce they won't be taking the knee before kick-off this season

Luton's players won't be taking the knee this season

Luton' s players have announced that they won't be taking the knee before matches this season as the gesture has been 'misrepresented as a political statement.'

The Hatters, like most football clubs up and down the country, had been doing so ahead of kick-off since June 2020 as a symbol of unity against all forms of racism.

However, it has been met with criticism in recent months, with Town's squad now deciding to stand together around the centre circle in support of other teams who chose to continue doing so this term.

A statement on the club's official website said: "We can confirm that our players have made a united decision to not take the knee before matches at the start of the 2021-22 season.

"The squad have discussed at length the advantages and disadvantages of continuing the gesture, and collectively feel that their intention of making a visual symbol of their support for the fight against racism, inequality and injustice has been misrepresented as a political statement.

"They do not wish for this gesture to become a catalyst for negativity, and instead plan to stand together around the centre circle in support of all other teams who choose to do so.

"We ask that supporters respect the decisions that have been taken with great consideration by our players, and our opponents, as Luton Town Football Club continues to play its part in keeping the fight against all forms of discrimination at the top of the agenda.

"We encourage all supporters to be considerate towards each other, report incidents or call out any form of abuse that may occur before, during or after a match.