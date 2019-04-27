Luton players expect to be kept in the loop by travelling faithful

Town’s management staff and players expect to be kept fully up to date with proceedings elsewhere by the Hatters’ travelling faithful during today’s potential promotion clincher at Burton Albion.

Luton go into the game knowing they will definitely be up if they win and either Barnsley and Portsmouth drop points.

Should the Tykes defeat Blackpool and Pompey see off Sunderland, then as long as Town triumph, they will almost be there, with a six goal superior goal difference over Barnsley.

Hatters will be cheered on by over 1,700 supporters at the Pirelli Stadium, as boss Mick Harford said: “One hundred per cent the crowd will let us know what the score is elsewhere, whatever.

“We’ve just got to look after ourselves, as we’ve said ever since I was put in this role, we’ve just got to look after our results, how we perform, how we go about our business.

“I’m sure the knowledgeable Luton Town fans will let us know what the scores are at other grounds.

“They’re up there with the best fans in the country.

“What the club has been through in the past years and they’ve still supported the club to the hilt.

“All I can do is send the message and say thank you very much for your support.

"It’s well, well appreciated and the players will 100 per cent definitely up for the next two games to try and get us over the line.”

Town defender Jack Stacey is hoping to send the fans away with a second successive promotion to enjoy, as was the case at Carlisle last season.

He said: “I’m sure they’ll be in the numbers, so I hope they have something to celebrate.

“The fans are always been behind us, they’ll travel well to Burton as they always do, and we’re going to go there confident, keep playing the way we have and we know we’ll get the job done.

“We want to go there to win. We’ve set up all season in an attacking way, so it’s not like we’re going to go there any different to how we’ve set up all season.

“If we stick to that gameplan, which we’ve executed so well so far, then we should be fine.”

Although Stacey knows the importance of today’s encounter, he isn’t overly fussed about the prospect of it going down to the final fixtures of the season at home to Oxford United next weekend.

He added: “I saw some sort of graph with the permutations, but I haven’t actually looked through it properly.

“We just know if we get the three points, that should be it, that will put us in a very good position going forward.

“If we can, get it done on Saturday, but then again, we always back ourselves to win both games.”