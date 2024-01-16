Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards confirmed that Town’s squad will go straight to Dubai for a training camp after tonight’s FA Cup third round replay with Bolton Wanderers.

The Hatters had intended to make the trip following the Premier League clash at Burnley, which was due to be held on Monday evening, but after being held to a stalemate by the Trotters at Kenilworth Road, it meant they had to fit in a trip to the Toughsheet Stadium and also reschedule their visit to Turf Moor as well, leaving Edwards concerned they might not be able to get away.

However, they picked up a 1-1 draw against the Clarets ahead of the weekend thanks to Carlton Morris’s late header, and with their next top flight game not until two weeks today, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road, they have been able to find time in their diary to head to some sunnier climes, with Edwards saying: “We get a bit of warm weather, straight to Dubai after the game on Wednesday morning.”

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

In a season where the Hatters having been heading to the likes of Old Trafford, Goodison Park and Villa Park, with Anfield, The Emirates and the Etihad still to come, there has been no problem in Luton’s players being motivated for the matches and opposition that awaits them.

Edwards now wants exactly the same mindset when travelling to the League One Trotters, with the winners earning a tie at either Crystal Palace or Everton in the fourth round, as he added: “We’re being really honest, it’s human nature, it’s easy at the moment to get up for Premier League games, it is.