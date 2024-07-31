Luton promotion winner heads to the Iron as Brewers snap up ex-Hatters goalkeeper
Former Luton midfielder Matt Robinson has joined National League side Braintree Town on a season-long loan from from Woking.
The 30-year-old started out with Leicester City, before moving to Kenilworth Road in July 2012, making 57 appearances and scoring three goals as the Hatters won promotion back to the Football League in 2014. After loan spells at Kidderminster and Grimsby, he moved to Dagenham & Redbridge in July 2016, going on to play almost 250 times for the Daggers, scoring 22 goals as well in a seven year spell with the club.
Robinson then moved to National League side Woking last summer, as he played 12 times for the Cards, before heading to Boreham Wood on loan in September, as he featured 31 times, with five goals. Tweeting about the move to the Iron, the midfielder said: “Very happy to get this done and looking forward to the season ahead.”
Former Luton keeper Harry Isted has left Charlton Athletic to join fellow League One side Burton Albion on a two-year deal. The 27-year-old played six times for the Hatters over the course of his six years in Bedfordshire, having an impressive loan stint with Barnsley when they reached the third tier play-off final at Wembley, before leaving to head to the Valley in June 2023, making 23 appearances for the Addicks.
On signing for the Brewers, Isted told the club’s official website: “It’s a big moment for me in my career, moving on from Charlton. I think it’s an exciting new chapter at Burton with the takeover and the new board. I think the vision they have and what they’ve done so far is a big reason for me to come here. All a footballer wants is that security and somewhere to call home. When you look at the history of the club and the new owners coming in it’s definitely got that family feel to it which is really nice for a footballer.”
Meanwhile, ex-Town defender Ben Tompkins has agreed to join National League South side Hemel Hempstead. The teenager moved to Town in April 2021, quickly signing a first professional development contract and then spending last term on loan with National League South side Braintree Town, making 37 appearances and scoring once. He was released in the summer, as a statement on the Tudors website said: “An aggressive, promising talent, we're thrilled Ben is a Tudor and we look forward to working with him this forthcoming season.”
