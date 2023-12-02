Luton punished for a disappointing second half showing with defeat at Brentford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An uncharacteristically poor second half defensive performance from Luton in which the Hatters conceded times meant they were well beaten by Brentford this afternoon.

Rob Edwards' side had got through to the break at the Gtech Stadium unscathed, their gameplan working to a tee, only for skipper Tom Lockyer to be forced off injured as the half time whistle blew.

Replaced by Jacob Brown for the second period, Luton struggled to adapt to the alteration in their back three, which allowed Thomas Frank's side to score twice in the opening 11 minutes through Neal Maupay and Ben Mee.

Although Brown pulled one back for the Hatters on 76 minutes, Shandon Baptiste quickly netted to seal the points for the Bees and end any hopes Town had of another spirited comeback.

The Hatters made two changes for the contest, one forced, Alfie Doughty out with a hip injury, his place going to the fit-again Issa Kabore, while Tahith Chong came in for Andros Townsend.

The early stages were just as Town would have hoped, Bees with the majority of possession, but it was all in front of the visitors, who were able to stay in their shape and defend their area valiantly when crosses were sent in.

Such was Town's dedication to the gameplan, it took Brentford 25 minutes to really force any kind of opportunity, a clever short corner routine seeing Yehor Yarmoliuk's attempt deflect off Carlton Morris and bounce inches wide.

During his pre-match press conference, Edwards had warned about the Bees looking to restart the game swiftly and attack through the middle, Mbeumo doing just that, picked out by a quick free kick and rattling over the top from 25 yards.

When Luton did get over the half-way line, it was imperative that they had quality into the box, but that was lacking after a fine break from Ross Barkley saw him find Kabore, his cross failing to beat the first man.

Now starting to take a firm foothold, Mbeumo saw another effort deflect off Osho and fly behind, with the Town centre half producing a terrific block on the Bees attacker.

Kamsinki, booked for timewasting, managed to gather Yoane Wissa's drive at the second attempt as Luton were pushed further and further back in the closing stages of the half. However, the best Thomas Frank’s team could manage was a hopeful handball shout against Kabore and Maupay's ambitious swivel and volley that Kaminski watched fly harmlessly into the stands.

The final action of the half saw Mbeumo's volley skew wide as Lockyer went to ground with an injury which required attending to by the physios. Unable to carry on, the Welsh international was replaced at the break by Brown, who took up an unusual right wingback position, Kabore over to the left, despite a natural left-footer Ryan Giles being on the bench.

With Lockyer off the pitch, Town conceded to virtually the first attack of the half, Chong going down theatrically when trying to make progress within his own half, his appeals rightly met with a shake of the head from an unimpressed official Anthony Taylor.

The ball was put into the box, only half cleared by Town's defence, and after it bobbled around, Maupay was left all alone to tuck home as Luton's dreams of a clean sheet were shattered once more.

They might have conceded again moments later, Teden Mengi's poor clearance straight to Frank Onyeka, but fortunately for the Hatters, he curled just wide from 18 yards.

That luck was absent on 56 minutes though as a corner was simply swung into the box and there was Mee left completely unmarked, his downward header hitting Morris and wrongfooting Kaminski to double the Bees' advantage.

Saman Ghoddon put a hopeful attempt over, as Edwards responded with a triple change, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark and Townsend on for Morris, Mpanzu and Ogbene. The changes combined well just after the hour mark, Clark's cross chested down by Adebayo for Brown to shoot waywardly under pressure

Edwards did then bring on Giles for Mengi after he injured himself when making a terrific covering challenge, but just as he came on, Luton were back in it, Barkley finally working some space in midfield and sliding through an inviting ball for Brown.

He was able to get the better of a Bees defender who needlessly went to ground to try, taking a touch and with his confidence boosted by opening his account last week, clinically rolled his shot past Mark Flekken, as Town had their now customary goal after 76 minutes.

Just as soon as the Hatters had their hopes raised though, they were dashed again, Brentford showing it wasn’t just the Hatters subs who could affect the game. This time Keane Lewis-Potter danced into the area and with Town again unable to clear their lines, his shot was parried by Kaminski only for fellow new arrival Baptiste to slam home from a few yards out.

With Town taking the shackles off in the closing stages, they thought they had a goal back on 90 minutes, Chong heading in Townsend's tantalising cross, but he had strayed just offside, and it was disallowed.

Barkley saw a few attempts charged down as Luton looked to cut the deficit again, but the visitors were lucky not to concede again in stoppage time, Lewis-Potter badly wide at the far post.

With Burnley hammering fellow relegation rivals Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor, Luton saw their gap above the drop zone cut to two points, as they now face the daunting task of welcoming Arsenal and Manchester City to Kenilworth Road in the next eight days.

Bees: Mark Flekken, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard (C), Neal Maupay (Myles Peart-Harris 90), Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Ben Mee, Bryan Mbuemo (Keane Lewis-Potter, 78), Saman Ghoddos (Mads Roerslev 77), Vitaly Janelt, Yehor Yarmoliuk (Shandon Baptiste 70).

Subs not used: Thomas Strakosha, Charlie Goode, Zanko, Michael Olakigbe, Vincent Angelini.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C Jacob Brown 46), Teden Mengi (Ryan Giles 76), Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Jordan Clark 60), Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene (Andros Townsend 60), Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 60).

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Ryan Giles, Luke Berry, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark, Andros Townsend, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Booked: Kaminski 37, Chong 57, Norgaard 81.