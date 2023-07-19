Luton put five past Ampthill in charity match for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust
Luton’s U21s ran out 5-2 winners at SSML Division One side Ampthill Town in a charity match to raise funds for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust on Tuesday night.
The game was hosted by development squad defender Jack Bateson's dad David, who was diagnosed with melanoma in late 2019, with the cancer spreading, before he was able to control it thanks to a course of immunotherapy at Addenbrookes.
Over 1,000 supporters turned out to watch some of the Hatters' brightest up and coming talent, as the visitors began strongly, Tobias Braney’s left-footed drive well saved by the home keeper, before Adrian Forbes’ side led, Archie Heron finding Tyrell Giwa whose cross was converted by Oli Lynch on 34 minutes.
Braney then found the net moments later to make it 2-0, before Ampthill pulled one back in the latter stages of the first half.
After the break, Josh Allen replaced a trialist, Town then making seven changes after the hour mark, with Jake Burger, Axel Piesold and Tyrelle Newton all coming on.
Within seconds of being introduced, Tate Xavier-Jones latched on to a long diagonal ball before cutting inside and curling into the far corner.
Ampthill halved the deficit once more on 71 minutes, while with eight minutes left Town had their fourth, as Burger bent his shot beyond the home stopper, Newton doing the same from a free kick in the closing stages.
The Development squad and U18s are in action against Cheshunt and Leyton Orient on Saturday, with the game being hosted at Cheshunt.
Hatters: Cai Hockey, Jacob Pinnington, Tyrell Giwa (Christian Chigoze 62), Ben Tompkins (Zach Ionnades 62), Trialist (Axel Piesold 62), Claude Kayibanda (Charlie Emery 62), Jack Lorentzen-Jones (Isaiah Harvey 62), Trialist (Josh Allen 52), Oli Lynch (Tyrelle Newton 62), Archie Heron (Tate Xavier-Jones 62), Tobias Braney (Jake Burger 62).