Luton’s U21s ran out 5-2 winners at SSML Division One side Ampthill Town in a charity match to raise funds for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust on Tuesday night.

The game was hosted by development squad defender Jack Bateson's dad David, who was diagnosed with melanoma in late 2019, with the cancer spreading, before he was able to control it thanks to a course of immunotherapy at Addenbrookes.

Over 1,000 supporters turned out to watch some of the Hatters' brightest up and coming talent, as the visitors began strongly, Tobias Braney’s left-footed drive well saved by the home keeper, before Adrian Forbes’ side led, Archie Heron finding Tyrell Giwa whose cross was converted by Oli Lynch on 34 minutes.

Braney then found the net moments later to make it 2-0, before Ampthill pulled one back in the latter stages of the first half.

After the break, Josh Allen replaced a trialist, Town then making seven changes after the hour mark, with Jake Burger, Axel Piesold and Tyrelle Newton all coming on.

Within seconds of being introduced, Tate Xavier-Jones latched on to a long diagonal ball before cutting inside and curling into the far corner.

Ampthill halved the deficit once more on 71 minutes, while with eight minutes left Town had their fourth, as Burger bent his shot beyond the home stopper, Newton doing the same from a free kick in the closing stages.

Tobias Braney was on target for the U21s against Ampthill - pic: Luton Town FC

The Development squad and U18s are in action against Cheshunt and Leyton Orient on Saturday, with the game being hosted at Cheshunt.