Luton receive 1,222 tickets for Hull trip

Town head to Hull on March 19

Luton have received an initial allocation of 1,222 seats for their trip to Hull City on Saturday, March 19.

Supporters who have requested an away season ticket will receive one ticket for this fixture, while due to the short amount of time to sell them, they will be on general sale online or over the phone and in person from the ticket office from Tuesday, March 8 until noon on Friday, March 18.

Prices - Adult: £27; Young Adults (16-22): £15; Seniors (65+): £2; Junior (under 16): £2; Guest Tickets: £2 - any Adult or Young Adult Season Ticket Holders can purchase one additional ticket for £2.

Babies and toddlers under two will not be permitted to the stadium, while U14s will not be admitted unless accompanied by an over 18.