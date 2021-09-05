Luton receive 1,241 tickets for Robins trip

Luton could be cheered on by over 1,000 fans at Bristol City this month

Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 1,241 tickets in the Atyeo Stand for their trip to Bristol City on Wednesday, September 15.

The Hatters triumphed 3-1 at Ashton Gate last term, with James Collins, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick all on target.

Prices are - Adult: £28; Senior 65+: £25; Under 25: £25; Under 22: £21; Under 19: £15; Under 12: £10.

Disabled tickets are sold at age related price with a carer free of charge.