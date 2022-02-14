Luton receive 1,256 tickets for Potters trip

Town head to Stoke next Wednesday

Luton Town have received an allocation of 1,256 seats for their trip to Stoke City next week.

The Hatters head to the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday, February 23 for a 7.45pm kick-off, with away season ticket receiving one ticket for the clash.

Tickets will be available to Diamond season ticket holders plus executive members and regular season ticket holders at three tickets per person.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from this Thursday, online, by phone and in person.

They will remain on sale, subject to availability until 5pm on Friday, February 18.