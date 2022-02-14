Luton receive 1,256 tickets for Potters trip
Town head to the Bet365 Stadium next week
Luton Town have received an allocation of 1,256 seats for their trip to Stoke City next week.
The Hatters head to the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday, February 23 for a 7.45pm kick-off, with away season ticket receiving one ticket for the clash.
Tickets will be available to Diamond season ticket holders plus executive members and regular season ticket holders at three tickets per person.
Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from this Thursday, online, by phone and in person.
They will remain on sale, subject to availability until 5pm on Friday, February 18.
Prices are Adult: £25.00; Seniors (65+): £19.00; Under 18’s: £15.00; Under 11’s: £12.00; Disabled Adult: £19.00; Disabled Senior (65+): £19.00; Disabled Under 18’s: £15.00; Disabled Under 11’s: £12.00; Children Under 12 must be accompanied.