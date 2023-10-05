Luton receive 2,893 tickets for Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton have received 2,893 tickets for their trip to Nottingham Forest later this month.

The Hatters head to the City Ground on Saturday, October 21 for a 3pm kick-off, with the clash an all-ticket one for Town supporters, with none available on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Away Season Ticket holders who requested a ticket will have their ticket dispatched on October 11, while tickets will go on sale this Friday to Diamond Season Card holders and Executive Season Card Holders at one ticket per person.

Hatters head to Nottingham Forest later this month - pic: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Season Card holders who attended six away league fixtures in 2022-23 can book one ticket per person from 10am on Monday, October 9, with Season Card Holders who haven’t gone to as many games can buy tickets from 10am on Tuesday, October 10.

Subject to availability, two-year Hatters Members can book one ticket per person from 10am on Wednesday, October 11, as any members with a previous purchasing history can book one ticket per person from 10am on Thursday, October 12.

Any tickets left unsold will go on sale on Monday, October 16 at 10am at one per person to any supporter with a previous purchasing history and any member without a previous booking history.

Prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adults: £30. Seniors, Over 65: £23. Youth (12-19): £15. Junior (U12): £10.