Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hatters head to Vale Park later this month

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton have received 600 tickets for their upcoming pre-season trip to Port Vale later this month.

The Hatters head to Vale Park to take on their League Two opponents on Tuesday, July 30, with a 7.30pm kick-off. A statement on the Town official website said: “We have received an allocation of 600 seats in the Bycars Stand which are available only online via Port Vale’s eticketing website from 10am on Friday 19th July.” Prices – Adults (22-61): £10. Seniors (62 and over): £5. Young adults (18-21): £5. Young teens: (13-17): £5. U12s: £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hatters website continued: “Accessibility, ambulant or Individuals with hidden disabilities in receipt of Personal Independent Payments (PIP) may have a companion with them free of charge. Supporters will pay the appropriate price for their age and may sit in the away stand. There are no accessible facilities within the away stand, however, Port Vale do have a dedicated stand for supporters with additional requirements, the Leek Building Society Stand, which is a mixed supporter area, and is situated to the left of the away stand.

Town will travel to take on Port Vale under boss Darren Moore this month - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Port Vale also have matchday parking available which is to be pre-booked online using this link. The recommended car park for away supporters would be Dimensions Leisure Centre car park as this is only a short walk from the away stand.”

Meanwhile, tickets for Luton’s home pre-season friendly against La Liga side Celta Vigo on Saturday, August 3, are now on sale. A statement on Town’s official website said: “Season card holders will be able to book their own seat from Tuesday 16th July at 5pm until Monday 22nd July at 9am. Oak Road season card holders will be able to purchase seats in their normal position.

"All season card holders will be able to book their own seat using their unique client reference number online from Tuesday 16th July at 5pm and then also via phone and in person from Thursday 18th July at 10am from the ticket office. If booking online, tickets can be purchased by logging into your account and clicking on the red notification in the top right-hand corner at www.eticketing.co.uk/lutontown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any supporter will be able to purchase remaining seats from Monday 22nd July at 10am. These can be booked online or from the ticket office via phone or in person. Tickets can be ordered as digital tickets or physical to be posted or collected. Collection is strongly advised prior to the date of the game. Any booking over six tickets will need to be purchased from the ticket office direct.”

Finally, Luton supporters can now get their ticket to Town’s trip to Scottish Premier League side Dundee United on Friday, July 26 by visiting the Tangerines’ ticketing website. Ticket prices – Adult: £15. Concession (Senior 65+ / Students / U18): £10. U16s: £5. Ambulant with PA (FOC): £10. Wheelchair with PA: £10.