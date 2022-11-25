Luton receive 932 tickets for Edwards' first game in charge of the Hatters at Middlesbrough

Hatters head to Middlesbrough on December 10

Luton have received an initial allocation of 932 seats for new boss Rob Edwards’ first match in charge of the Hatters when the Championship season resumes next month with a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday, December 10.

The hosts are also under new management as well, ex-Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick having taken over in October, leading Boro to three wins, one draw and one defeat from his opening five games in charge.

Supporters who have requested an away season ticket will receive one ticket for this fixture, while diamond season card holders and executive members holders can purchase three tickets per person from yesterday until Sunday.

Season card holders can buy three tickets per person on Monday, with members allowed to get two tickets per person from Tuesday until close of business on Thursday, December 1.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Friday, December 2 online, by phone and in person, remaining on sale until 12 Noon on Friday, December 9.

Prices - Adult: £31; Seniors (65+): £23; U18s: £18.

