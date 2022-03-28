Luton receive extra allocation for Peterborough clash after selling out away end

Luton head to Peterborough next week

Luton have received an extra 840 tickets for their trip to struggling Peterborough United next Tuesday after selling out their initial allocation.

The Hatters had been given an allocation of 2,336 for a first visit to the Weston Homes Stadium since a 3-1 League One defeat back in August 2018.

Once they had gone though, Town were granted extra tickets and these will available online and from the ticket office by phone or in person on general sale, until Tuesday, April 5.

Prices: Adult: £28.00; Seniors (65+): £23.00; 18-21: £19.00; U18s: £11.00; U12s: £5.