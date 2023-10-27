Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton have received 3,008 tickets for their trip to Manchester United next month.

The Hatters head to Old Trafford on Saturday, November 11, for a 3pm kick-off, with the allocation made up of 2,310 safe standing places, 610 seats, 26 pairs of ambulant seating and 18 pairs of wheelchair spaces.

Away season ticket holders who requested a ticket will have their ticket dispatched on Monday, October 30.Diamond & Executive Season Card Holders can book one ticket per person from 1pm today, via phone or in person using their client reference number.

Luton head to Manchester United next month - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Season Card holders who attended six away league fixtures last term can book one ticket per person from 10am on Tuesday, October 31, with tickers for season card holders on sale from 10am on Thursday, November 2.

Subject to availability, any members who have held a membership for two seasons can book one ticket per person from 10am on Monday, November 6 with 2023/24 Hatters Members able to book from 10am on Tuesday, November 7.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 9 at 10am to any supporter with a previous purchasing history and any member without a previous booking history.

