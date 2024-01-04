Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton have received just under 2,000 tickets for their crucial Premier League trip to Burnley later this month.

The Hatters are due to head to Turf Moor on Monday, January 15 at 7.45pm to face last season’s Championship champions, who are currently second bottom in the top flight, four points below Town, with one win and nine defeats from their opening 10 matches on home soil. However, the match could also change to Friday, January 12 if either side are involved in an FA Cup replay following this weekend’s third round matches, Luton taking on Bolton on Sunday and the Clarets heading to Spurs on Friday night.

Town have been given 1,962 tickets for the match, as they go on sale today at 1pm to all Season Card holders and Executive Season Card Holders at one per person.

Subject to availability, any members can book one ticket per person from 1pm on Friday, while if there are any remaining, supporters with a previous purchasing history can book one ticket per person from 10am on Monday, January 8. Prices – Adults: £30, Seniors: £27, U 22s: £25, U18s: £20.