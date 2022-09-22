Luton receive just under 2,000 tickets for trip to fierce rivals Watford

Luton were beaten 1-0 on their last visit to Watford in September 2020

Luton have received a full allocation of 1,996 seats for their trip to fierce rivals Watford on Sunday, October 23.

The Hatters are looking for revenge following their 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road back in September 2020 when no fans were present due to Covid regulations, a season in which James Collins scored from the spot to earn a 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road in the return game.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Card will receive one ticket for this fixture, while Diamond Season Card holders/Executive Members, who have attended two from five away games this season, trips to Burnley, Bristol City, Swansea City, Cardiff City and Hull City, can purchase one ticket per person from Monday, September 26 until close of business Friday, September 30.

Season Card holders who purchased eight away fixtures last term, including the play-off match at Huddersfield, can buy one ticket per person from Monday, October 3 until close of business on Tuesday, October 4, while the remaining Season Card holders can purchase one ticket per person from Wednesday, October 5, until close of business on Saturday, October 8.

If any tickets remain at this stage, a further sales plan will be announced by the club detailing who can apply for any remaining tickets.

Prices – Adult: £35.00; Seniors (65 plus): £20.00; U18: £10.00.

Ambulant and Wheelchair seats are priced at age related price with a Carer free if required.

A small number of restricted view Wheelchair seats are available for £32.

Official Coach travel is encouraged by the club for this fixture and to assist Bobbers Travel Club, the ticket office will be taking all bookings.