Luton receive just under 2,500 tickets for Posh trip
Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 2,358 tickets for their first League One trip of the season to Peterborough United next month.
The Hatters visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, August 9, with kick-off at 12.30pm, as a statement on the club’s official website said: “Away season ticket holders will have their payment taken and a ticket dispatched on Tuesday 29th July. Please email [email protected] if you do not require your ticket. All sales phases are subject to availability and qualifying supporters can purchase one ticket per person unless stated. Available to book online (unique client reference number required), by phone or in person from the ticket office.
"Tuesday 22nd July 10am: Diamond and executive season card holders. Friday 25th July 10am: All season cards holders. Tuesday 29th July 10am: Four-year Hatters Members. Tuesday 29th July 1pm: Three-year Hatters Members. Thursday 31st July 10am: Two-year Hatters Members. Thursday 31st July 1pm: All Hatters Members (with previous purchasing history). Friday 1st August 10am: General sale (with purchasing history) or Hatters Members (without a previous purchasing history).
Prices, Adults: £26. Senior (O56): £21. Young Adult (18-23): £16. U18s (14-17): £10. U14s (2-13) £3. Ambulant supporters will pay their age relevant price with a carer free of charge providing they are in receipt of Higher/Advanced PIP or DWP. Headsets for match commentary are available for visually impaired fans from the main reception.
