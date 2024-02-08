Luton register a 24-man squad for second half of the Premier League season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have submitted their updated squad list for the second half of the Premier League season following the closure of the January transfer window.

The Hatters have included recent signing Japanese international Daiki Hashioka, but centre half Tim Lockyer hasn’t been included as he continues to recover from having an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) fitted after suffering a cardiac arrest during the match at AFC Bournemouth in December that was ultimately abandoned. Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is also included despite suffering a knee injury that Town chief Rob Edwards confirmed would keep him out for months, while defender Teden Mengi, who has been one of Town’s defensive stars in recent weeks, qualifies as an U21 player, joined by Luton’s other January newcomer, attacker Taylan Harris from Reading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that Luton can still add a free transfer to their squad if they wish, something they have done in recent years, with Robert Snodgrass signing when Town were in the Championship, while the Hatters have decided against registering either Elliot Thorpe or Fred Onyedinma, who both returned from their loan spells at Shrewsbury and Rotherham due to injury.

Luton squad: Elijah Adebayo; Mads Andersen; Ross Barkley; Amari’i Bell; Luke Berry; Jacob Brown; Reece Burke; Tahith Chong; Jordan Clark; Alfie Doughty; Daiki Hashioka; Issa Kabore; Thomas Kaminski; Tim Krul; Carlton Morris; Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu; Marvelous Nakamba; Chiedozie Ogbene; Gabe Osho; Dan Potts; Sambi Lokonga; James Shea; Andros Townsend; Cauley Woodrow.