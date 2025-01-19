Luton release former Baggies and Clarets defender after his contract expires at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Erik Pieters leaves the Hatters

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton have released experienced defender Erik Pieters after deciding not to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 36-year-old initially joined the Hatters for pre-season training back in the summer, but after not being offered a deal, then penned a short-term contract last month to give Town some defensive cover over the festive period. Pieters, an ex-Netherlands international, was named on the bench for the Championship matches against Derby County, Bristol City and Swansea City but didn’t make it on to the pitch in any of the fixtures, and was then dropped from the match-day squad when Town faced Norwich City, QPR and Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the former Burnley, PSV Eindhoven, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion player on Friday, new Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield had said: “I need to speak to Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the club again this afternoon, this evening and see where that is. I’m aware of the expiry date of that, so again it’s trying to assess the group as quickly as we possibly can, seeing what we have and what we haven’t got and budgeting and all the rest that goes into it. There’s loads of different factors and we’ll have to come to a decision fairly quickly on that because of the expiry date of his contract.”

Erik Pieters has been released by the Hatters - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

However, with the transfer window in full swing and Luton looking to bolster a team that are now second bottom in the Championship after Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston North End, the decision has been made, which opens up a space in the Hatters’ 25-man squad. A statement on the club’s official website said: “Experienced defender Erik Pieters has left Luton Town following the expiration of his short-term contract. We would like to thank Erik for his contribution to the squad over the month he was with us, and wish him every success for his future career.”