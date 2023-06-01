Luton release seven members of Development squad following promotion to Premier League

Luton have extended the contracts of two members of their Development squad, while also deciding to release seven players.

Defender Aidan Francis-Clarke, who finished the season on loan with St Albans City, and ex-Spurs youngster Axel Piesold have both received offers to extend their stays with the club.

However, leaving Luton at the end of their deals are Daniel Idiakhoa, Avan Jones, Conor Lawless, Josh Neufville, Callum Nicolson, Casey Pettit and Josh Williams.

Josh Williams has been released by the Hatters

Defender Williams made his first team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, before moving to Hemel Hempstead Town, while Neufville spent the season with League Two side Sutton United.