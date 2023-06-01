News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Luton release seven members of Development squad following promotion to Premier League

New deals offered to Piesold and Francis-Clarke
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read

Luton have extended the contracts of two members of their Development squad, while also deciding to release seven players.

Defender Aidan Francis-Clarke, who finished the season on loan with St Albans City, and ex-Spurs youngster Axel Piesold have both received offers to extend their stays with the club.

However, leaving Luton at the end of their deals are Daniel Idiakhoa, Avan Jones, Conor Lawless, Josh Neufville, Callum Nicolson, Casey Pettit and Josh Williams.

Josh Williams has been released by the HattersJosh Williams has been released by the Hatters
Josh Williams has been released by the Hatters
Most Popular

Defender Williams made his first team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, before moving to Hemel Hempstead Town, while Neufville spent the season with League Two side Sutton United.

Idiakhoa was loaned to Hitchin Town, while Jones went to Welling and Lawless to Dulwich Hamlet, with Nicolson spending the latter stages of the campaign at Welwyn Garden City.

Related topics:LutonPremier League