Luton reported to have had a six figure bid for Linnets midfielder Carey rejected

King's Lynn Town midfielder Sonny Carey in action during an FA Cup defeat at Portsmouth last season

Luton have reportedly had a six figure bid turned down for King's Lynn Town midfielder Sonny Carey.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye at The Walks since arriving from Eastern Counties League side Wroxham two years ago, scoring six goals in 43 appearances last term.

He bagged the winner in a shock FA Cup first round victory at Port Vale, as a report in the the Eastern Daily Press claims Town have seen of around £100,000 for the services of one of the most sought-after players outside of the Football League rejected.

Carey, who as once part of Norwich City’s Academy and has a year left on his contract with Ian Culverhouse's National League side, could well be a hot property this summer though, with Blackpool rumoured to have made an offer too, while Swansea and Bournemouth are both tipped to be interested.

Club spokesman Mark Hearle told the EDP said: “It’s not club policy to comment on speculation concerning our players or any other players linked to King’s Lynn Town FC.”