Luton reportedly had a bid turned down for Ecuadorian U20 international during transfer window

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton reportedly saw a bid turned down for Ecuadorian U20 international midfielder Oscar Zambrano prior to the transfer window closing earlier this month.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks with current club LDU Quito, going on to make his senior debut in October 2022, a Ligapro Serie A Primera Etapa 2-0 win at Cumbayá FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made four more appearances that season and then had five outings last term, while has already featured five times in the league this campaign.

Liga de Quito's coach Luis Zubeldia gives instructions to midfielder Oscar Zambrano - pic: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Zambrano. who has won 14 caps for Ecuador U20 side, earned a place in the squad for the 2023 U20 World Cup, impressing for his country with a key role, before they were knocked out in last 16 by South Korea.

Liga de Quito’s director Esteban Paz revealed to Radio Cobertura, relayed by ESPN, that the Hatters put an offer in for Zambrano, with Dutch side Ajax also interested, although both deals were rejected.

In an article on Sport Witness, he said: “The transfers didn’t close completely. They were important figures, but the bonuses were not convenient.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In any case, the teams remain interested and in contact for when a new market opens.”