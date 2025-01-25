Luton reportedly in talks to sign Swiss Super League striker on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Geubbels rumoured to be on the Hatters’ wish-list during transfer window

Luton Town are reportedly in advanced talks to sign French striker Willem Geubbels from Swiss Super League side St.Gallen on loan for the rest of the season, although are rumoured to face competition from fellow Championship sides Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion for his signature.

The 23-year-old started his career in the academy of Ligue One side Lyon making his first team debut when just 16 during a 3-3 draw against Dijon back in September 2017, becoming the fifth youngest player to ever play in the top tier of French football at the time. He also made his Europa League debut for the club, with four appearances for the senior side in total, scoring six in 12 appearances for their B team before signing for Monaco in 2018 for 20 million euros.

After one goal in 17 outings, Geubbels headed on loan to Nantes in 2021, with three goals in 26 matches, helping the club win the Coupe de France during his time at the Stade de la Beaujoire. He then joined St. Gillan in January 2023, scoring eight goals in 32 matches last term. This season has been his most prolific yet though, finding the net six times in 13 Super League games, with two assists, also scoring once in the Swiss Cup and twice in the Europa Conference League qualifiers as well, making it 19 goals in 74 matches to date, seven assists as well.

Willem Geubbels goes up for a header during a St. Gallen match this season - pic: Carsten Harz/Getty Images

The Villeurbanne-born player, who has also played for France at U16 to U19 level, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances, is now being linked with a move to Bedfordshire as a report from French sports agency Foot Mercato said: “Currently playing for FC Saint-Gall 1879, Willem Geubbels (23 years old) could quickly change air. Coveted during this winter transfer window, the Franco-Dutch striker is particularly targeted across the Channel. According to our latest information, Luton Town is also in advanced talks to obtain the loan of the 1m86 right-hander.

“At the same time, Norwich, West Brom and other clubs, whose names have not been leaked, are also interested in the Villeurbanne native for next summer. Luton, for their part, hope to attract the player this winter. As a reminder, Willem Geubbels, who has played for Nantes, Monaco and OL, is under contract until June 2027 with the Swiss team.”