Luton reportedly offer a contract to ex-Fulham and Bristol Rovers youngster
Luton Town are believed to have offered a deal to former Bristol Rovers academy forward Jordan Iwhiwhu.
The 17-year-old joined the youth set-up at the Memorial Stadium in March 2022 along with his younger brother Excel, but left earlier this year. During his time with the Gas, Iwhiwhu also played for Fulham U18s, making his Cottagers U18 Premier League debut in a 5-0 victory over Norwich City in February, playing 64 minutes until being substituted.
He then went on to score four times in one game against the Hatters U17s later that month, as the two teams played out an entertaining 5-5 draw. Town, who had Dominic Dos Santos Martins and Dylan Stitt in their side, netted through Jamie Odegah’s double, with a trialist also grabbing a brace and Matthew Takawira on target. Iwhiwhu, who according to Bristol Live will sign a professional contract with Town’s Development squad in the coming weeks, was the stand-out Cottagers performer on the day, bagging all but one of their goals.
The Hatters trimmed their U21 squad recently, with forwards Josh Allen, Tobias Braney and Millar Matthews-Lewis all released, the latter after a promising loan move to Farnborough. Jack Bateson, Josh Odell-Bature, Jacob Pinnington and Dominic Dos Santos Martins penned contract extensions at Kenilworth Road, but the trio of Oliver Camis, Archie Heron and Ben Tompkins were all let go as well.
