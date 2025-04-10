Luton reveal striker is out for the foreseeable future after suffering ACL injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adebayo undergoes successful operation

Luton have revealed that striker Elijah Adebayo is out for the rest of the season and the foreseeable future after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

The 27-year-old was forced off early in the second period at the weekend, as after an excellent first half in which he helped set up the goal, powering away from inside his own half and finding Jordan Clark who crossed for Izzy Jones to score, went to ground just four minutes after the break, and following extensive treatment, had to hobble to the sidelines.

He missed out on Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City, with the forward now facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery, as speaking to the club’s official website, Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield said: “I’m so disappointed for Eli. He’s been working incredibly hard recently in training and I think we were beginning to see the best of him again. He was growing in confidence and really helping us with the courage he was showing.

"I was proud of the way he was playing and I thought against Leeds on Saturday he was unplayable at times. He helped create the goal and was leading the line with Carlton brilliantly. We are so disappointed, first and foremost for him, and also for us, as a management team and as a football club, because he’s been a massive player for us and we are going to miss him a lot. But I know he’ll work incredibly hard to get himself back, with the support of everyone at the club, and we’ll look forward to having him back as and when he’s ready.”

Writing on Instagram, Adebayo, who has scored 47 goals in 182 matches for the Hatters since signing in February 2021, added: “Successful Operation, road to recovery starts now. Isaiah 40:31 “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary.”