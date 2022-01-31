Luton rumoured to be interested in Aston Villa stopper

Aston Villa keeper Jed Steer

Luton have been linked with a transfer deadline day move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

The 29-year-old who started out as a youngster with Norwich City, played twice for the Canaries, with loan moves to Yeovil and Cambridge, heading to Villa Park on a free transfer in June 2013.

He has played 34 times for the club since then, with three outings in the Premier League, his last in the 3-0 defeat at Chelsea earlier this season, although has regularly been on the bench under new boss Steven Gerrard.

Steer has spent a number of seasons on loan since signing for Villa, going to Doncaster, Yeovil and Huddersfield, twice, his last move when joining Charlton for the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Talksport reporter Alex Crook stated the former England U16, U17 and U19 international could be heading to Kenilworth Road, as Croatian Simon Sluga has been heavily tipped to move away, leaving boss Nathan Jones with just Harry Isted as back-up for current number one James Shea.

There was also speculation that Town could be interested in West Bromwich Albion keeper Alex Palmer, who has been on the bench for the Baggies after manager Valerien Ismael reportedly fell out with England international Sam Johnstone.